The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Dodge County seeks artwork created by artists who are experiencing/experienced mild cognitive impairment, Alzheimer’s, other forms of dementia, and caregiver artwork. All types of art are welcome including fabrics, painting, photography, ceramics, drawing, poetry, music, etc.
Artwork will be exhibited from Aug. 18-Oct. 1 at the Dodge County Center for the Arts, 130 W. Maple St., Beaver Dam.
Framed pieces are needed no later than Aug. 4.
To register, contact Rob at 920-386-4308 or email rgriesel@co.dodge.wi.us.