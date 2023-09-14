The Rock River Archaeological Society will host Deborah Brown as she shares her story, at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center, N7725 Highway 28, Horicon. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. at the lower level. Free and open to the public.

Brown, a well-known storyteller, will share that she did not know when she was very young that she came from Indigenous Ancestry. It was later, when she noticed that she could feel the presence of things other people couldn't feel that her mother than told her it was her "Native American" part, her senses, allowing her to feel. Finding out that she had Indigenous Ancestry changed her life.