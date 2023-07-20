On July 13, the Sauk County Institute of Leadership held its annual SCIL Connect Networking Lunch at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville Baraboo-Sauk County campus. There were more than 50 attendees, composed of members of the business community and current and former classmates. The luncheon event offered time for networking, an overview of the SCIL program, and a keynote address.

Brenda DeVita, artistic director of Spring Green’s American Players Theatre, shared her experiences with “Creative Leadership in Extraordinary Times.” She shared the evolution of APT’s mission to perform timeless, challenging, poetic texts, with Shakespeare at the center, to the broadest audience possible and how they challenged themselves to expand this to be diverse and inclusive. Her message about caring for your staff and the community and that they will in turn care for you resonated across industries.