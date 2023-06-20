The Sauk County Master Gardeners Association presents its 2023 annual Garden Tour from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 22, rain or shine. No refunds. Present tickets at each garden for admission. Start at any garden location and visit in any order.

The tour includes eight private and two public gardens featuring herbs, hostas, perennials, vegetables, raised beds, water gardens, and urban plantings. The gardens will demonstrate succession planting, small garden spaces, a child-friendly garden, a Victory garden, an experimental tomato plot, and more.

Gather innovative ideas, interact with garden hosts, attend garden demonstrations, pick up fresh vegetables from the produce stands, and purchase a copy of “Sauk County Gardener” by former Sauk County horticulturist, Phyllis Both.

Advance tickets are $10; $15 the day of the event. To purchase advance tickets, visit Reedsburg Chamber of Commerce, 240 Railroad St., Reedsburg; Baraboo Chamber of Commerce, 600 W. Chestnut St., Baraboo; online at facebook.com/saukcountymastergardenerassociationevents by July 10. Orders after that date will be available for pickup at Will Call - Harvest Park, Reedsburg.

For more information, contact saukctymg@gmail.com.