Friends of Devil’s Lake State Park will host Angela Puerta Band, a 4-piece Latin group mostly influenced by Afro-Colombian rhythms including Cumbia, Bambuco, Salsa, and Vallenato as part of its Summer Music Series at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29 on the north shore, S5975 Park Road, Baraboo.

Angela Puerta Band aims to be a bridge to the source of tropical music and familiar American beats like rock and pop. The band excites with Latin beats, Colombian folkloric music, and other familiar songs in English and Spanish.