Sheriff Dale Schmidt reminds residents that there has been a significant uptick in the amount of accidental 911 calls across the country. It started with Apple several years ago and continues to be a problem with Apple since the launch of an emergency SOS feature which dials 911 by pressing the side button of your cell phone five times or more rapidly. Android added this same feature and it amplified the problem exponentially and 911 centers around the country have been flooded with accidental 911 calls.

There is now an update to the emergency SOS features available on the Android phone that removed the capability to turn off the emergency SOS feature however, it added a “play warning sound” feature. This alarm will sound and the user must confirm the 911 call.

Apple has still not resolved the problem and the sheriff plans to work with state and federal partners to encourage Apple to follow suit with an update of their own.

He encourages anyone with an Android device to install the update as soon as it is available to your phone. Updates push out at varying times depending on the cellular carrier and device model.

Questions can be directed to the sheriff at 920-386-4115.