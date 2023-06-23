FRIESLAND — Alsum Farms & Produce, N9083 Highway EF, Friesland, celebrates 50 years in business this year with plant tours on Friday, Aug. 11 and a community celebration, Tater Trot 5k and 2-mile run/walk, and tour of Alsum Farms potato and pumpkin farms, 2401 Fifth Ave., Grand Marsh and 813 Highway E, Adams, on Saturday, Aug. 12.

On Friday, Aug. 11, a guided tour of Alsum Farms & Produce’s production facility is free and open to the public. Registration is required to join one of the tours that begin at 8, 9:30 and 11 a.m. To sign up for the plant tour, contact Ross at ross.jeseritz@alsum.com or call 920-348-6702 indicating the tour time desired and the number of attendees. Tour, attendees must wear closed toe shoes and no jewelry; dress accordingly as the production facility is 45 degrees Fahrenheit. Cake and refreshments served following each tour.

The Alsum Farms & Produce 50th anniversary community celebration continues Saturday, Aug. 12 with the sixth annual Tater Trot 5k Family Run and 2-Mile Walk, farm fresh produce market, vendor and educational booths, brat and a Pepsi from the 95.3 WBEV Beaver Dam radio station, the Wisconsin Spudmobile and “Spudly.” Funds raised benefit local FFA Chapters.

Registration for the Tater Trot 5k and 2-mile walk is open from 7:30 to 8:45 a.m. The free Kids Fun Run race will start at 8:55 a.m. and the 5K and 2-mile walk starts at 9 a.m. To register online, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/WI/Friesland/AlsumFarmsProduceTaterTrot5K; for a printed form, visit https://alsum.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/2023-Alsum-5K-Registration-Form.pdf.

Following the run/walk at 10:30 a.m. Larry Alsum, president and CEO of Alsum Farms & Produce will lead a short program to recognize founder Glenn Alsum’s family and grower and industry partners.

Then, a tour of the Alsum potato and pumpkin farms in Grand Marsh and Adams will be offered to see potato harvest firsthand and view the pumpkin fields. A coach bus will depart at 11 a.m. and return at 2:30 p.m. Space is limited to 50 people, on a first-come basis, or drive to the farm, if interested. The tour is free and registration is required. To sign up, contact Ross at ross.jeseritz@alsum.com or 920-348-6702, indicating how many will attend and if riding the bus or driving separately.

For more information, visit alsum.com.