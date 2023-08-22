The primary one-mile trail routes through district and ADS property and was first used during the week of Aug. 14. District officials will provide upkeep of the trail which will require mowing about once a week.

"We are excited about this partnership with Aspirus to provide an area for our athletes to train," said Dan Bare, assistant cross country coach at PHS. "Having this area so close will allow us to use our time more efficiently to work with our athletes, but the biggest benefit is safety as we can do workouts near the school without needing to cross busy roads and deal with traffic. Also, being able to run on grassy trails will be good for the health of our athletes' legs as opposed to pounding on sidewalks all season long."