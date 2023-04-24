JUNEAU — People with diabetes or pre-diabetes can improve their health by joining a Healthy Living with Diabetes workshop sponsored by Dodge and Fond du Lac counties Aging & Disability Resource Centers. The program has been researched and proven to improve the health of adults with diabetes or pre-diabetes.

In six weekly sessions, Healthy Living with Diabetes gives participants strategies for managing diabetes including techniques to deal with symptoms and information about healthy eating, appropriate use of medication, exercise and working effectively with health care providers. Participants learn to make realistic, achievable action plans, share their experiences and help each other solve problems.

Healthy Living with Diabetes is held from 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays, May 3-June 7 at SSM Health Dean Clinic, 130 Corporate Drive, Beaver Dam.

For more information and to register, call ADRC at 920-386-3580.