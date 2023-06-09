The Aging & Disability Resource Center of Sauk County will hold a free presentation, “I’m Medicare Eligible/Turning 65: Now What?” at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 20 in Room B24 at the Sauk County West Square Building, 505 Broadway, Baraboo. The presentation is tailored to people considering retirement, turning 65, or starting Medicare.

Participants will learn about the basics of Medicare parts A, B, C and D. Elder Benefit Specialists will help participants make informed decisions about their Medicare options.

This session will focus on the important questions confronting people eligible for Medicare such as “Do I need to enroll now?”; “Will I be able to enroll later?”; and “Will late enrollment penalties apply to me?”

“I’m Medicare Eligible/Turning 65” presentation will repeat on Aug. 22 in Reedsburg. Masks are recommended but not required. Reservations are necessary to attend. To reserve a spot, call 608-355-3289.