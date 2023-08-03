The Aging & Disability Resource Center of Sauk County will hold a free presentation, “I’m Medicare Eligible/Turning 65: Now What?” at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 22 in the Community Room at the Reedsburg Public Library, 370 Vine Street in Reedsburg. The presentation is tailored to people considering retirement, turning 65, or starting Medicare.

Participants will learn about the basics of Medicare parts A, B, C and D. Elder Benefit Specialists will help participants make informed decisions about their Medicare options.

This session will focus on the important questions confronting people eligible for Medicare such as “Do I need to enroll now?”; “Will I be able to enroll later?”; and “Will late enrollment penalties apply to me?”

Masks are optional. Reservations are necessary to attend. To reserve a spot, call 608-355-3289.