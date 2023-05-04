Finn Abernathy, eighth-grader at Sauk Prairie Middle School, is the Sauk Prairie Optimist middle level leader for May, named at the May 3 meeting. He is the son of Michael and Ellen Abernathy. He is involved in basketball, show choir band and forensics and enjoys soccer and being on the Pool Sharks swim team. He plans to attend college but is keeping his options open. From left, Marin and Ellen Abernathy; Tricia Rodey, principal; Finn and Mike Abernathy; Optimist member Diane Shaw.