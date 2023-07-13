Juneau County has been chosen to receive $9,497 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county for Phase 40. Decisions on funding applications will be made at the EFSP board meeting at 1 p.m. July 28 via teleconference.

The EFSP Board has been charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country. The board will determine how the funds awarded to Juneau County are to be distributed. The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program

Local agencies chosen to receive funds must be private, voluntary non-profits or units of government; be eligible to receive federal funds; have an accounting system; practice nondiscrimination; have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs; and if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.

Fiscal year 2022, Phase 39, were distributed to Community Action for rental assistance in Juneau County and Hope House for domestic violence housing for Juneau County residents. Additional funds for food were distributed to Juneau County Aging & Nutrition, Mauston Community Sharing Pantry, Elroy Food Pantry and Necedah Food Pantry.

Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds should contact Kathy Green at 608-847-5454 for an application or more information. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. July 27.