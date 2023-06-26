Ninety-five cadets graduated from the residential phase of the Wisconsin Challenge Academy during a June 21 ceremony at Baraboo High School.

The Wisconsin Challenge Academy at Fort McCoy began in 1998. This ceremony marked the conclusion of the program’s 50th class.

The Wisconsin Challenge Academy is a National Guard-sponsored alternative education program designed to help young adults at risk of not graduating high school to redirect their lives by developing the values, skills, education and self-discipline needed to successfully transition to adulthood. There is no cost to participate.

The Challenge Academy program has two phases. The first phase is in residence at Fort McCoy for 22 weeks, and immerses participants in a quasi-military setting. The second phase lasts 12 months and begins upon graduation. Mentors paired with cadets during the residential phase help guide the cadets as they follow a post-residential action plan designed to accomplish education, employment and life goals.

The Wisconsin Challenge Academy conducts two classes per year — January to June, and July to December. The curriculum, developed by the National Guard Bureau, is based on the experiential learning model and consists of eight core components — academic excellence, physical training, job skills, service to community, health and hygiene, responsible citizenship, leadership/followership, and life coping skills. Character development is integrated and emphasized throughout the curriculum.

The Wisconsin Challenge Academy is currently accepting applications for its 51st class, which begins July 19.