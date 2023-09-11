Sauk Prairie Healthcare donated equipment to the Sauk Prairie School District to help students get hands-on training in health care careers on Aug. 28.

The school district – supported by Madison College, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, and Sauk Prairie Healthcare – is preparing to offer a nursing assistant course for students and community members. Sauk Prairie Healthcare provided equipment and supplies, valued at $911, to furnish the new Medical Careers classroom at Sauk Prairie High School. Donated items included hospital beds, bedside stands, bedside chairs, crutches, walkers, wheelchairs, and more.

Students will then receive clinical training at Sauk Prairie Healthcare’s acute care unit.

“There’s a critical shortage of health care workers throughout our state and nation. This innovative program is a tremendous opportunity for students of all ages to explore healthcare careers,” said Shawn Lerch, CEO of Sauk Prairie Healthcare. “We’re excited to partner with the schools to offer such a valuable career building program available to our communities.”