Habitat for Humanity of the Wisconsin River Area and Habitat ReStore will host a 9/11 Veteran’s Day of Service & Remembrance Ceremony at 9 a.m. Sept. 11 at Habitat ReStore East, 1450 E. Wisconsin St., Portage. The service project begins at 9:30 a.m.

This ceremony will remember those who lost their lives on that tragic day as well as recognizing those who rose up in response to 9/11. Local and state dignitaries have been invited to speak. This ceremony is open to the public.

Following the ceremony, veterans are encouraged to participate in a community service project to assemble and pack community donated items in care boxes for local first responders in Sauk and Columbia counties.

Baraboo and Portage ReStores are collecting donations from the public through Sept. 9, including snacks like trail mix, granola bars, nuts and dried fruits; bottled drinks, juice, Gatorade; multigrain chips, crackers, pretzels; microwave popcorn; individual packet oatmeal; peanut butter, almond butter; candy; hygiene items like breath mints, lip balm, floss, travel size mouthwash; card games; puzzles; crossword books; interactive toys like fidget spinners, hacky sacks; gift cards; blank notecards; beanie babies and stuffed animals. For K9 heroes, Kong toys, tennis balls, squeaky toys, K9 jerky and treats, collapsible water bowl, dog beds and pillows, K9 salve, eye drops and ear wash, baby wipes and towels, and Ziploc bags.

For more information or to donate, contact Lisa Hess Guzman, community outreach & events coordinator, at 608-963-5795 or email events@hfhwisconsinriver.org.