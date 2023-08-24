JUNEAU — The Dodge County Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program provides eligible seniors with vouchers to use at area farmers markets and participating roadside stands to help stretch their food dollars.

To participate, seniors must be 60 or older, or a Native American aged 55 or older, and reside in Dodge County. Household income must be at or below 185% of federal poverty level as noted: one person, $2,248 monthly/$26,973 annual income; two persons, $3,041 monthly/$36,482 annual income; three persons, $3,833 monthly/$45,991 annual income; four persons, $4,625 monthly/$55,500 annual income; for each additional household member, add $793 monthly/$9,509 annually.

Each individual will receive $35 in vouchers to use at farmers markets to purchase only Wisconsin grown fruits, vegetables, and herbs.

A final voucher distribution, on a first-come, first-serve basis, is scheduled for 7 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Watertown Farmers Market, Riverside Park, 820 Labaree St., Watertown.

If more people show up than allocated vouchers, a waiting list will be created in case there are more vouchers available later. Vouchers can be picked up by proxy; proxies need to bring a signed statement from the eligible senior designating that person as their proxy; include senior’s complete address, phone number and date of birth. A proxy can represent up to four individuals.

Unless there are extenuating circumstances, vouchers cannot be mailed.

For more information, call Jackie DeLaRosa at the Aging & Disability Resource Center of Dodge County at 920-386-3580 or 800-924-6407.