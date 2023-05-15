On May 13, EAA Chapter 931 hosted a successful Young Eagles Rally that resulted in 77 youth - 22 girls, 55 boys - being introduced to the joy of flight. Pilots John Kinsman, Mathieu Labs and Richard Sternhagen took turns taking the kids up for a flight to the Wisconsin Dells and back to Baraboo-Dells Airport. After the flight the children received aviation goodies, a logbook, certificate and entered in the world’s largest logbook in Oshkosh.

“It’s exciting to see the youth expressions while they take the controls of the airplanes once in the air. We hope one of them will be inspired to take the next step to become a pilot,” Mathieu Labs, Young Eagles coordinator/pilot, said.

The event would also not be a success without the exceptional volunteer crew and community support from EAA Chapter 931 and Baraboo-Dells Flight Center.

Young Eagles flights are available to children, ages 8-17. For more information, contact eaachapter931@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/eaachapter931.