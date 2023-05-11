The Sauk County Health Department hosted its annual Rural Safety Day Camp in-person May 9-11 at the Sauk County Fairgrounds. The event covered safety topics like chemical, fire, insect/plant, electrical, internet/bullying/mental health, gun, farm equipment, small/large animal, water, bike/helmet, and ATV/UTV safety. About 750 third-grade students attended.
Rural Safety Days is one of the ways the Safe Kids Sauk County Coalition seeks to reduce unintentional childhood injuries through multiple strategies of public awareness, education, and community action.
For more information or resources, contact Rebecca Szydlowski, Safe Kids Sauk County Coalition coordinator, at rebecca.szydlowski@saukcountywi.gov or 608-355-4337.