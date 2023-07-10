JUNEAU — Students from Dodgeland High School won top prizes at the 2023 National Leadership Conference of Future Business Leaders of America, Inc. held June 27-30 in Atlanta, Georgia, where more than 13,000 middle and high school students and educators from across the country attended.
Seven students from Dodgeland attended and competed at the conference. Kira Schall and Tara Schaaalma competed in Publication Design. Parker Herman competed in Sales presentation. Zakaree Reinwald and Sandra Osorio competed in Graphic Design. Carley Nehls completed in Electronic Career Portfolio; taking home a fifth-place trophy. Olivia Passig represented the chapter as a voting delegate.
