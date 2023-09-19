On Sept. 18, emergency responders meet at the Services Center in Montello to learn about how to respond to emergencies involving electric vehicles, presented by EV Safe. With about five million Teslas and many other electric vehicles on the road, emergency responders need to know how to deal with them. More than 60 responders from Briggsville Fire Department, Montello Fire Dept., Westfield Fire Dept., Harris Fire Dept., Neshkoro Area Fire Dept., Oxford Fire Dept., town of Springfield Fire Dept., Endeavor/Moundville Fire Dept., town of Newton Fire Dept., Princeton Fire & Rescue Dept., Portage Fire Dept., Marquette County EMS, and Wisconsin Sheriff's Office attend the training.