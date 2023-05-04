On May 3, Prevail Bank donates $5,000 to the Baraboo Homeless Shelter in support of remodeling the facility’s kitchen so it can be efficiently utilized by multiple residents daily. Angela Witczak, shelter board director, center, accepts the check from David Blair, left, and Greg Garton. The Prevail Bank’s Charitable Contributions program is available for local non-profits that help local people in need. If an organization is interested in applying, visit prevail.bank/resources/community.