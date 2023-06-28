Stephany Marten, left, Agrace HospiceCare, accepts a $5,000 donation from Gretchen Churkey, W.R. & Floy A. Sauey Family Foundation, on May 30. Agrace in Baraboo, serves patients in Sauk, Columbia and Richland counties and will use the funds for its clinical education program, which supports staff member training and certifications in personal care, adult daytime care, supportive care, hospice care and grief support to the aging, seriously ill, dying or grieving. For more information, visit agrace.org and saueyfoundation.org.