The Sauk Prairie Lions Club welcomed special guests from OccuPaws Guide Dog Association at its April 19 meeting. Based in Madison, their mission is to place fully trained guide dogs with Wisconsin’s visually impaired residents at no charge. OccuPaws operates on donations and fundraisers. The SP Lions Club donates $500. From right, Leon Mindham, Joanne Neuheisel, Bob Neuheisel, Diane Wipperfurth and Quarter the dog. For more information, visit occupaws.org or call 608-772-3787.