The SSM Health Waupun Memorial Hospital’s free drive-thru paper shredding event on May 3 in celebration of Earth Day resulted in about 100 cars leaving behind 4,500 pounds of shredded materials. A free insulated reusable bag was given to the first 50 participants upon entry. Among those helping were, from left, Margene Post, Jeremy Kamphuis, DeAnn Thurmer, Heidi Ronson, Nicci Zande Zande, Nicole Gill, and Sara Matthewson.