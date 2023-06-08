At the May 31 Sauk Prairie Optimist Club meeting, a $3,000 donation was awarded to Dollars for Scholars and $500 to the Sauk Prairie Summer School Program. The Dollars for Scholars donation will fund four scholarships at $750 each. The Denman Kramer Memorial Scholarship was given to Ellie Hilliard; the Forrest “Woody” Zantow Memorial Scholarship went to Courtney Lautenbach; the Milly Zantow Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Paige Kent, and the Sauk Prairie Optimist Club general scholarship was received by Medeline Gassman.
Amy Brehm, principal of Merrimac Community School and SP School District Summer School director, accepted a $500 donation to help offset the cost of summer school classes and materials for those students for whom this would be a hardship.