At the May 31 Sauk Prairie Optimist Club meeting, a $3,000 donation was awarded to Dollars for Scholars and $500 to the Sauk Prairie Summer School Program. The Dollars for Scholars donation will fund four scholarships at $750 each. The Denman Kramer Memorial Scholarship was given to Ellie Hilliard; the Forrest “Woody” Zantow Memorial Scholarship went to Courtney Lautenbach; the Milly Zantow Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Paige Kent, and the Sauk Prairie Optimist Club general scholarship was received by Medeline Gassman.