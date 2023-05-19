WAUPUN — SSM Health Greater Fond du Lac donated $3,000 to REACH Waupun to support its Get Active! program, which is designed to help improve the health and well-being of youth in the Waupun community on May 3.

The funding will help the Get Active! Program to provide financial assistance to students within the Waupun Area School District or Central Wisconsin Christian School to pay for fees related to sports, clubs, or extracurricular activities. Students can receive up to $250 a year in assistance.

“Our hope with Get Active! is to be able to assist all those that apply to the program to enhance public health through physical activity and social experiences with the youth in our community,” said Jayne Harmsen, REACH Waupun executive director.

For more information, call REACH Waupun at 920-325-2011 or email reachone@reachwaupun.org.