On Aug. 12, EAA Chapter 931 of Friendship, hosted its Young Eagles Rally that resulted in 38 youth, 14 girls and 24 boys, being introduced to the joy of flight. Pilots John Kinsman, Mathieu Labs, Kurt Siegel, and Al Taylor took turns taking the youth up for a flight to Castle Rock Lake and back to Necedah Airport. After the flight, the youth received a certificate, logbook and unlocked free resources designed to help on their aviation journey. Young Eagles are eligible for a free EAA Student Membership, free access to the Sporty's Learn to Fly Course online ground school, earning a free flight lesson, and even getting their FAA knowledge exam paid for by EAA, valued at more than $630.