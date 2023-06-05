Hankscraft, in collaboration with Sound Devices, LLC and the Markos Foundation, awarded three graduating seniors from Reedsburg High School scholarships on May 17, in recognition of their outstanding achievements and to support their pursuit of higher education. These scholarships are awarded to well-rounded individuals who have excelled academically while demonstrating exceptional leadership qualities in their schools, communities, and homes.
The scholarship selection process included a review of each applicant's materials by a panel of representatives from the three companies.
Madilyn Behrendt, received a four-year scholarship, $2,500 per year up to five years; Shane Kowalke, a two-year technical scholarship, $1,000 per year for two years; Trenton Curtin, a two-year technical scholarship, $1,000 per year for two years.