Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation awarded a $2,000 grant to Playground Movement on June 23 for its proposed Food is Free Food Forest that will transform land by Habitat Restore and others into an edible landscape with an all-accessibility green path. It will rehabilitate a piece of land into both a food source and space for learning and collaboration for children, families, seniors, and the community.
For more information, contact Laura Goral, executive director, Playground Movement - Beaver Dam, Inc, at bdrestore@hfhwashco.org.