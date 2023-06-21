The Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation distributed $29,790 in grants to 23 local nonprofit organizations, according to a June 21 press release.
The grants provide support to projects that aim to enable and increase opportunities in Dodge County, including quality of place life, family experiences, health, safety, and more.
Grants awarded to:
- American Association of University Women - $1,000 for their upcoming event presented by a family member of a victim of the Oak Creek Sikh Temple shooting.
- Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre - $1,000 for the purchase of a scrim for the stage.
- Beaver Dam Lake Improvement Association, Inc. - $1,040 for summer events and required supplies.
- Beaver Dam Loaves & Fishes - $1,500 for the free meal offering on Tuesdays.
- Big Brothers Big Sisters - $1,000 to develop ENGAGE!
- Bo's Heavenly Clubhouse - $1,500 to provide a day dedicated to the care of bereaved mothers in the Dodge County region.
- Church Health Services, Inc. - $2,500 to offer increased mental health and Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse programming at Beaver Dam High School.
- Community Care Preschool and Child Care Inc. - $1,500 for reliable emergency evacuation equipment for our non-mobile infants.
- Dodge County Master Gardeners Association - $750 to support the continuation of the Youth Master Gardener program.
- Friends of Clausen Park - $1,000 for Day in the Park 2023 advertising and prizes for fundraising events.
- Friends of the Juneau Public Library - $1,500 to promote and purchase supplies for Community Grand Opening of the TalkReadPlay play space.
- Living Hope Food Pantry - $1,500 to replace outdated stoves and purchase wet/dry vacs.
- Marsh Haven Nature Center - $1,500 to replace and update the wood seating in the Respect Our Earth Outdoor Amphitheater.
- Mayville Open Door, Inc. - $1,500 to purchase learning equipment for the interactive family center and for programming/STEM space that will soon be added to the current facility.
- Moraine Park Technical College - $1,500 to benefit the MPTC/BDACF Emergency Assistance Project which aids Dodge County-area enrolled students who are facing financial crises.
- National Alliance on Mental Illness Dodge County - $1,000 to implement the Raise Your Voice program.
- Playground Movement-Beaver Dam - $2,000 for the transformation of land into an edible landscape/food source with an all-accessibility green path.
- Pregnancy Support Center of Dodge County, Inc - $1,000 to purchase educational curriculum.
- Rock River Coalition - $1,000 to coordinate current volunteers and engage new volunteer teams for stream monitoring in Dodge County.
- The Gathering Source - $1,500 to provide food pantry assistance to all households that self-certify as needing assistance.
- Waupun Festivals, Inc. - $1,000 for marketing and advertising of the festival.
- Waupun Fine Arts - $1,000 to allow the organization to become more involved in community arts and music projects.
- YMCA of Dodge County - $1,000 for the Our Gifts Change Lives Campaign.
People are also reading…
For more information and future grant cycles, visit beaverdamacf.com.