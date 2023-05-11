Prevail Bank donated $250 in support of Baraboo High School’s Interact Club, specifically the Food for Kidz program; whereby food relief is packaged and shipped to hungry children in Haiti, Honduras, and Ukraine. BHS senior Clare Stuczynski, center, organizer of the fifth annual Food For Kidz fundraiser, accepts the funds from David Blair, left, and Greg Garton, of Prevail Bank on May 8.