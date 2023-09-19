The Aldo Leopold Foundation releases the 2024 Phenology Calendar: What Did Aldo Observe? Phenology is the study of the timing of seasonal events, and the Leopold family kept detailed journals tracking hundreds of phenological events during their time at the Shack and beyond.
The new, 12.625-inch by 9.125-inch wall calendar highlights various phenological events observed by Aldo, his family, and other Wisconsin natural resource professionals.
Pre-order copies that begin shipping the week of Oct. 2. Calendars are $16.95 at https://store.aldoleopold.org/products/2024-phenology-calendar. Bulk order pricing is available.