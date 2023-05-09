MADISON — Twenty-five Wisconsin and Iowa high school seniors received $1,000 Innovation Scholarships from the Alliant Energy Foundation, according to a May 3 press release. The annual scholarships, to be used for higher education expenses, reflect students’ academic achievements and outstanding leadership in their communities.

Local students, Brody McCluskey and Reagan Randall, from Mauston, are students at Mauston High School.

Students demonstrated leadership through community service and volunteer work, as well as academic achievement through exceptional grade-point averages and test scores. Each student submitted a written essay identifying a problem in their community and proposed a creative solution using science, technology, engineering or mathematics – STEM- concepts.

For more information, visit alliantenergy.com/scholarship.