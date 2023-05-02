The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection named the fourth Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council on May 2. The 14 selected members will be high school seniors during the 2023-2024 school year, and will serve a one-year term on the council.

Local members include Abel Kooima, Waupun and Emily Sydow, Columbus.

Council members were evaluated based on their submitted materials, including an application, essay, video, and letter of recommendation. These members will attend virtual sessions each month of the school year to listen to presentations and participate in dialogue related to a variety of topics.

The current Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council members will conclude their term on May 11 at the DATCP Board meeting.

For more information, visit agyouthcouncil.wi.gov.