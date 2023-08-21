On Aug. 16, Viking Village Foods in Reedsburg, held its annual Kretschmar St. Louis Style Rib Cookout fundraiser for St. Peter’s Lutheran School Athletics Department in Reedsburg. During the four-hour event, nearly 1,000 rib dinners were purchased. On Aug. 18, Renee Rueter, St. Peter’s athletic director, left, accepts a $5,371.07 check from Jacob Williams, Viking Village Inc. general manager.