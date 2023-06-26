The Beaver Dam branch of American Association for University Women received a $1,000 grant from the Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation in support of a public presentation by Pardeep Sing Kaleka, co-author of the book, “The Gift of Our Wounds: A Sikh and a Former White Supremacist Find Forgiveness After Hate.”

Kaleka, whose father was killed in the mass shooting at the Oak Creek temple in Milwaukee, will share how he and co-author Arno Michaelis, a former originator of the skinhead movement, miraculously forged an alliance to overcome hate. Together, they have created a far-reaching peace initiative for schools and community.

Kaleka’s talk, organized by AAUW’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion committee, is a follow-up to its 2023 community summer read program in collaboration with the Beaver Dam Community Library. The author’s presentation at 7 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre Fine Arts Center offers the public a chance to learn how community engagement in positive activities can work against hate.

For more information, visit https://beaverdam-wi.aauw.net/branch-activities.