The Tomah Health Community Foundation donated $1,000 to Tomah Police Sergeant and K9 handler Adam Perkins and K9 Viktor on July 27 to support the K9 program.
Perkins has been with Viktor for more than six years. Viktor was born in the Czech Republic and is the fourth K9 the department has had since the local program began in the mid-1900s. “Viktor is a great dog and has had no issues with other people and has no problem integrating with the public in the meets and greets, but also knows when it’s time to work and do a good job,” said Perkins.
The donation will help to get a second K9 in the fall.