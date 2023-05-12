FOX LAKE — Sallie Tomato, a sewing and pattern company in Fox Lake, presents a $1,000 donation to The Friends of Horicon Marsh on May 11. As a special promotion during Earth Day weekend, April 22-24, Sallie Tomato offered 5% of the total cork fabric sales to The Friends of Horicon Marsh. Cork fabric is an eco-friendly and sustainable material.

“We are fortunate to live so close to the nation’s largest freshwater cattail marsh. The efforts of The Friends of Horicon Marsh through promoting education and wildlife has an impact on our environment and the community we all live in. As a small business in this county, I believe it is important to do our part to make an impact in any way we can,” Jessica Barrera, Sallie Tomato, founder and owner, said.