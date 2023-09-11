On Aug. 27, about 125 members and friends of Baraboo First United Methodist Church, Baraboo First Congregational, and the local LGBTQ community gathered at the Al. Ringling Theatre for a worship service held in conjunction with Freedomfest, the local pride event hosted by Baraboo Queers and Allies, Inc. The planning team partnered with Charlene Flygt, from the Friends of the Al. Ringling Theatre, to create a safe, ecumencial space for all people to gather to worship.