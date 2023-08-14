The Baraboo Lions Club will host its 11th annual Strides Against Diabetes 5K Run/Walk at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14 or virtually any time before Sept. 13.The starting point is at Tumbled Rock Brewery and Kitchen, S5718 Highway 136, Baraboo.

Individuals or teams are encouraged to participate. Traveling trophies will be awarded. Funds raised stay in the Baraboo community with the main goal to raise community awareness of diabetes, living a healthy lifestyle through good food choices and exercise.

Registration is available at https://bit.ly/Strides2023.