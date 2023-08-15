On Aug. 10, EAA Chapter 931 of Friendship, hosted the Flying Tacos Social at Necedah Airport that resulted in 25 aircraft flying in. Rudig Jensen had three new cars on display and an employee of the company brought in two antique cars.

The social is part of the Flying Hamburger Social that travels throughout participating states and airports each week, June to August. EAA Chapter 931 had Flying Tacos and Mya's famous brownies to choose from.

Local Adams youth, Mayson Nawrot, received a full-scholarship of $11,000 for flight training from the Ray Aviation Scholarship program for young people who want to learn to fly.