Teel Plastics offered a $10,000 match donation at the second annual Beyond Blessed Benefit held Sept. 8 at the Kalahari Convention Center in Wisconsin Dells, hoping other local businesses and organizations follow suit.

“We accept this challenge as a blessing,” said Shannon Howley, the food pantry’s executive director. “No matter the size, every donation helps. Be it $5 or $5,000, each and every donation is needed and appreciated.”