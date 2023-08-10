The W.R. & Floy A. Sauey Family Foundation donates $10,000 to the village of Rock Springs for its “Memorial Pavilion Project” to salvage the roof and beams of its old Memorial Community Center and create the pavilion on July 20. From left, Jorden Grubb of Flambeau; Jamie Busser, village of Rock Springs trustee; Eric Sauey, Seats chair and W.R. & Floy A. Sauey Family Foundation representative; John Templin, Seats. For more information or to donate, visit rockspringswi.gov/memorial-pavilion-project.