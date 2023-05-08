Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Outdoor Fund donated $1,700 to the Friends of MacKenzie Environmental Center on April 10 to support the outdoor education programs at the MacKenzie Environmental Education Center, Poynette. The money was generated from sales at the Cabela’s store in Sun Prairie. When making a purchase, shoppers are asked if they would like to “round up” to the next dollar. The donated money is then distributed to various non-profit organizations. From left, Beth Tittelfitz, Cabela's; Tony Schwarz, Friends of MacKenzie; Joanne Johnson, FOM; Charlie Horn, Cabela's; Chris Breber, Cabela's; Paul Logan, Cabela's; Ronnie South, Cabela's; Molly Frank, Cabela's.