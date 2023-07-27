The Peter J Seippel Foundation and the Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation awarded a $1,500 grant to Community Care, Inc on July 26. The early care and education center in Beaver Dam, identified a need to improve their evacuation cribs in the event of an emergency. They wanted/needed to transport the smallest/youngest safely. Two cribs, made of sturdy maple to withstand the demands of an emergency, yet safe and comfortable for everyday use, will be purchased.