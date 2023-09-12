Mayville American Legion Post 69 and the American Legion Auxiliary donated $1,000 and $500, respectively, to Church Health Services on Aug. 17. Donations help CHS continue to provide dental, medical, and mental health care services for low-income children and adults living in South Central Wisconsin. CHS has counselors who have completed specific training and certifications to meet the needs of veterans, service members and their families.
For more information, call CHS at 9250-887-1766, email info@churchclinic.org or visit churchclinic.org.