From left, Rev. Bill Harris, People Helping People’s founder, accepts a $1,020 donation from Craig Philipp and David Blair of Prevail Bank on June 6. Prevail Bank hosted a Community Shred Day event on May 17 where the bank pledged a dollar for every pound of paper shredded and $20 in public donations. PHP helps low-income families and disadvantaged job seekers. An additional $312.50 was provided as compensation to PHP for customer appreciation lunches served during the shred day event.