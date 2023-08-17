The Tomah Health Community Foundation presented a $1,200 donation to Boys & Girls Club of West-Central Wisconsin to support healthy habits and lifestyles through the purchase of new equipment and programming materials for the new Tomah Boys & Girls Club Rec Center on Aug. 4.

“The Boys & Girls Club will undergo a complete renovation of our current club site as well as the addition of a new teen center and rec center,” said Darren Hornby. “The rec center is going to provide Tomah youth with year-round indoor and outdoor space to stay active and build a healthy lifestyle.” Programs center on three core pillars, Academic Success, Good Character & Leadership and Healthy Habits.

The local club serves 258 members, plus an additional 2,822 youth through other community outreach programs and partnerships with the Tomah area school district and youth serving organizations.