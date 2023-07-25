The symbolism of the lotus flower varies from culture to culture. Generally, however, the flower serves as a symbol of purity, strength, and rebirth.

Purple Lotus Studios is an appropriate name, then, for Baraboo’s new photography studio, located at 224 Linn St.

Owner and lead photographer Rhonda Siebecker said, “We chose the lotus flower because it’s all about growth through transformation.” The studio will specialize in boudoir photography.

Boudoir photography is a photographic style featuring intimate, sensual, and romantic images intended for the private enjoyment for either the subjects themselves, or their romantic partner. Different than pornographic photos, a boudoir photo's purpose is to empower women.

“We want to bring that to every woman who comes into our studio.” Siebecker said. “We want them to connect with their inner goddess and leave with a renewed sense of strength and appreciation of their beautiful selves.”

The studio is planning a ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. Thursday, with refreshments, prizes and tours of the facility.

The Baraboo Area Chamber of Commerce helped Siebecker secure a Main Street Bounceback Grant awarded by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation for her endeavors.

Siebecker has been a photographer for over 30 years. She has done the traditional photo sessions – weddings, senior photos, family portraits – “but my heart,” she said, “has been in boudoir photography for several years.”

About 15 years ago she had a studio in Mauston and worked for a local strip club. She started taking photos of the dancers for two years. She loved it.

“I want to create a community of warrior women who feel safe and supported in bringing out their feminine energy,” she said.

The slogan on Purple Lotus Studio’s new website highlights that commitment: "Empowering women though kick ass photography.”

Siebecker, who describes herself as “older and plus-sized,” is eager to connect with local women and make them feel comfortable in their bodies.

The studio has several different sets, from a Victorian-style sofa with a floral background, to a red couch and fireplace for dark and moody photos, to a modern white bedroom set.

“We even have a beautiful set of angel wings for them to wear,” Siebecker said.

Wanting clients to feel comfortable, confident, and empowered is important to Siebecker. The studio offers boudoir hair and makeup with some of their sessions, including a "Body Beautiful Project."

The project includes consultations, wardrobe discussions, hair and makeup, a 90-minute guided boudoir photo session, and two tickets to a future Body Beautiful event that will include refreshments, prizes, and recognition for the participants.

Additionally, Siebecker will be offering belly dancing, swing dancing, line dancing and yoga at the studio.

Siebecker was helped by Tammy Brandt, John Hess, Jennifer House, June Jackson, Rebecca Jackson in painting and decorating the new studio. Jessa J and Diana Rezarch helped get the studio’s marketing plans in order. Terrie Hollenbeck is Purple Lotus Studio’s makeup artist.

Siebecker is eager to transform Baraboo’s business community with her new studio.

More so, she’s eager to transform Baraboo’s local women into goddesses.

